This year’s media’s air hoaxes were funnier than the movie ‘Airplane’

Brace yourselves for another year of hoaxes in the skies. The sadists are desperate to ground the rabble for once and for all, and bring an end to mass air travel as we know it, which is why we’ve seen more staged crashes and aviation incidents this year than any other. Remember the Covid scam was all about movement control as well as depopulation by vaccine. Now they want to make that containment regime permanent and flying is the one mode of transport they need to curtail most.

I need you to listen very carefully, because what I am about to lay out for you is not the story you are hearing in the mainstream media, and it is certainly not the story being told by the alternative echo chambers that claim to be fighting the establishment. We are currently witnessing one of the most sophisticated perception management campaigns in modern history, centering on the resurfaced footage of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein from 1992 and the broader implications of the "First Friends" network that has quietly captured the executive branch in 2025.

IS THAT A TRICK QUESTION?