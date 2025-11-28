Bioengineered food is food that contains detectable genetic material which has been modified through specific laboratory techniques that could not be created through conventional breeding or found in nature. This is the same as a genetically modified organism (GMO) and is used to introduce new traits, like pest resistance or longer shelf life. As of January 1, 2022, these foods must be labeled with a specific seal indicating they are bioengineered.

Definition: The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines bioengineered food as containing genetic material modified by certain lab techniques, where the modification couldn’t happen naturally or through traditional breeding methods.

Labeling: Food must be labeled with a seal that includes the words “bioengineered” or “derived from bioengineering”. This label is replacing the GMO label in many cases.

Purpose: Genetic engineering allows for greater control over traits compared to traditional breeding, enabling the introduction of new traits such as disease or pest resistance, higher vitamin content, or longer shelf-life.

Examples: Common bioengineered ingredients include corn, soybeans, and sugar beets, which are often found in processed foods.

Oversight: The safety of bioengineered foods is overseen by the FDA, EPA, and USDA

Five Things to Know About Bioengineered Food Labels

1. Manufacturers Subject to the Law

Any manufacturer that produces retail food (with a few USDA exemptions) from the AMS List of Bioengineered Foods will need to include a disclosure on the packaging in the form of a bioengineered food label that informs the consumer of the presence of a BE substance or substances. Commonly bioengineered crops include canola, corn, soybeans, and sugar beets. While many of these bioengineered crops are used for animal feed, some are also used as ingredients in the food supply chain.

It is important to note that goods derived from an animal shall not be considered BE food solely because the animal consumed feed produced from, containing, or consisting of a BE substance.

2. Labeling Requirements

As mentioned above, any item that is or contains a food from the AMS List of Bioengineered Foods must disclose the presence of a BE substance on the packaging to inform consumers. The disclosure may be a text statement, such as “Bioengineered Food” or “Contains a bioengineered food ingredient,” a symbol, an electronic or digital link, or a text message disclosure sent to the consumer’s mobile device.

Foods subject to the regulations include almost all FDA-regulated retail foods and FSIS-regulated retail foods when the most predominant ingredient would independently be subject to the labeling requirements under the FDCA; or when the most predominant ingredient of the food is broth, stock, water, or a similar solution and the second-most predominant ingredient of the food would independently be subject to the labeling requirements under the FDCA.

Like most rules, there are exemptions spelled out for certain categories of foods. These exemptions include foods served in a restaurant or similar retail food establishment, foods from very small food manufacturers, foods in which no ingredient intentionally contains a bioengineered substance, and foods certified under the National Organic Program.

3. Additional Operations and Sanitation Considerations

Foods are exempt from the BE disclosure standard when no ingredient intentionally contains a bioengineered substance. Additionally, the disclosure standard does allow for inadvertent or technically unavoidable BE presence of up to 5% for each ingredient without mandating a bioengineered food label. As a result, cross-contamination generally isn’t much of a concern for the BE disclosure standard.

4. Recordkeeping Considerations

Since “non-GMO” is not defined by the BE disclosure standard, recordkeeping documents that state that the food is “non-GMO’ would not be sufficient to comply with the standard. For any items in a manufacturing facility that are or contain a food from the list of BE foods, the manufacturer will need to keep records verifying the BE status of those items.

A disclosure will not be needed for any items with records showing that (1) the food is sourced from a non-bioengineered crop or source; or (2) the food has been subjected to a refinement process validated to make the modified genetic material in the food undetectable; or (3) testing of the food confirmed the absence of modified genetic material. Note that the final regulations also provided for a voluntary disclosure — “Derived from Bioengineering” — for those items that undergo a validated refinement process and no longer contain detectable modified genetic material.

When requesting information for the recordkeeping requirement, food manufacturers should let the supplier know they are requesting the information specifically for the BE disclosure standard. If you also participate in a third-party non-GMO disclosure, you can ask for separate records to validate that information.

5. Overcoming Challenges

Obtaining the proper information about the BE status of ingredients from suppliers has been one of the most significant challenges for maintaining accurate labeling standards. Suppliers are trying to use one document for different standards and that doesn’t always work. When requesting BE documentation, a company should be specific about the information they need.

A Future of Transparency and Food Safety