Jeffrey Sachs: A Delusional Path to Imminent Attack.

Economist and foreign policy critic Jeffrey Sachs has lambasted the Trump administration’s approach as “delusional,” ignoring international law and risking global security. Israel’s heavy dependence on American support: “Israel won’t last a day without U.S. backing.” Sachs critiques the “deep state” driving unilateralism, predicting a nuclear cascade if escalation continues, and calls for diplomacy over confrontation.

Doug MacGregor’s Warning: No Winners in an Iran War

Retired U.S. Army Colonel Doug MacGregor, a combat veteran and former Pentagon advisor, adds a sobering military perspective, arguing that attacking Iran would yield “no winners” and risks escalating into a world war.

Omid Souresrafil

In a recent interview on George Galloway’s MOATS program (February 2026), University of Tehran professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi delivered a stark warning about Iran’s military posture amid escalating tensions with the United States under President Trump. Marandi emphasized that Iran’s primary military capabilities are oriented toward confronting the US directly in the Persian Gulf, rather than just regional adversaries like Israel.

These underground “missile cities” — fortified facilities often built deep into mountains or coastal rock — protect Iran’s arsenal from initial strikes and enable rapid, survivable launches. Recent developments, including new underground naval bases revealed in early 2025 and 2026, house fast attack boats, cruise missiles, and drone systems designed for asymmetric warfare against superior naval forces.