DO WE FEEL COMPLETE SHAME & DISHONOR YET AMERICA? SADLY...I LIVE IN THIS WORLD & ON THIS PLANET...WHERE DO ALL OF YOU LIVE?
STAY ON THOSE MFING FILES!
Palestine Will Be Free
Tortured, emaciated, dishevelled Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya appears at Israeli court hearing
A photo of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya has appeared for the first time in over nine months. Wearing a t-shirt, sweatpants, with his wrists bound together in handcuffs, Dr. Abu Safiya looks significantly thinner and exhausted, showing signs of ill-treatment and abuse…
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2 days ago · 235 likes · 34 comments · Palestine Will Be Free
Omid’s Substack
The Clown Car of Empire: Trump, Whiskey Pete, and Their South Park Fantasies of “Negotiating with Bombs” While Iran Runs the Table
You can almost hear the South Park theme music swelling in the background as Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete “Whiskey Pete” Hegseth strut across the stage, chests puffed out like Cartman after stealing all the Cheesy Poofs. “We negotiate with bombs!” Hegseth declares, slurring his tough-guy lines with the empty bravado of a Fox News host who…
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2 days ago · 30 likes · 3 comments · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS