Omid’s Substack

The Clown Car of Empire: Trump, Whiskey Pete, and Their South Park Fantasies of “Negotiating with Bombs” While Iran Runs the Table

You can almost hear the South Park theme music swelling in the background as Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete “Whiskey Pete” Hegseth strut across the stage, chests puffed out like Cartman after stealing all the Cheesy Poofs. “We negotiate with bombs!” Hegseth declares, slurring his tough-guy lines with the empty bravado of a Fox News host who…