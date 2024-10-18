Official Data Shows Kidney Failure Deaths Surging Among Covid-Vaxxed

Official government data has revealed that kidney failure-related deaths are surging among people who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.” The alarming discovery was found in state-level data on excess deaths. One of America’s leading data experts has issued a bone-chilling warning to the public after uncovering the bombshell evidence.

Renowned statistician John Beaudoin made the discovery after analyzing official state government mortality data. Since the Covid mRNA “vaccines” were unleashed on the public in early 2021, Beaudoin calculated that there have been 155,000 excess deaths caused by acute kidney injury (AKI) in the United States alone. As Beaudoin explains in a new interview, excess death is the figure above the expected baseline, not the total, meaning an extra 155k Americans died from AKI.

The data shows that AKI-related deaths remained at expected levels for years through 2020.However, after Covid mRNA shots were rolled out in early 2021, AKI deaths surged 200% above normal levels for that year.

Shockingly, AKI deaths continued to skyrocket to 300% above normal in 2022.