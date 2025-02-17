DO NOT TALK TO CHILD TRAFFICKING CPS
The State-Sanctioned Kidnapping Industry: How CPS and Its Allies Profit from Destroying Families
CPS profits from family separation, turning child welfare into a billion-dollar industry where courts, agencies, and service providers cash in on every removal. It’s a racket that must end. Etienne de la Boetie2
Streamed live on Feb 15, 2025 #ChildNeglect #DueProcess #ChildAbuse—Family Matters in MAINE: The Maine Child Welfare Scandal—Are Maine families being torn apart by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)? This video investigates alarming statistics revealing Maine's shockingly high rates of child abuse and neglect, placing it at the top of the nation in this devastating category. We delve into the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) within DHHS, examining potential systemic failures, alleged corruption, and accusations of unconstitutional violations leading to wrongful removals of children from their families. Is something fundamentally wrong with the system? We explore potential causes, present evidence, and call for accountability. Join us as we uncover the truth behind the numbers and demand better protection for vulnerable children and families in Maine. We examine claims of due process violations and the devastating impact of family separation on children and parents.
The Helpful Family Law Attorney: Southern California Attorney Brian Thomas Mayer explains the single greatest mistake that people make when CPS comes to their door and how people can avoid being swept up in a CPS investigation. https://mayerlegal.com/f/dont-talk-to.
All regulatory systems have suddenly degraded in recent years. It's as though all the bureaucrats in each gov't bureau woke up one day with the intention of turning their little area of responsibility inside out, seeking to achieve the utter opposite of their stated purpose. Yes, they're enriching themselves in the process, but that seems more an after-effect, or bonus, to the original intention. It's been happening consistently in too many unrelated systems for it to be a coincidence.
The financial sector is being torn apart. Much of that has been achieved by supply chains slowing down, thus damaging the economy. Public accounts are a mess, with fraud & abuse & missing funds at every turn. Education is being polluted by a woke anti-children discourse, which in turn impacts families. And health care is a mugs' game with dangerous new procedures being introduced even as tried & true practices hit coincidental roadblocks, leading to declining birth rates & increases in excess mortality. A piecemeal approach likely won't work, or if it does will take time.
It seems to me a negative nihilistic spiritual force is at work. In a word - evil, which can only be fought by marshalling forces of love, spiritual good.