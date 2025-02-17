The State-Sanctioned Kidnapping Industry: How CPS and Its Allies Profit from Destroying Families

CPS profits from family separation, turning child welfare into a billion-dollar industry where courts, agencies, and service providers cash in on every removal. It’s a racket that must end. Etienne de la Boetie2

Streamed live on Feb 15, 2025 #ChildNeglect #DueProcess #ChildAbuse—Family Matters in MAINE: The Maine Child Welfare Scandal—Are Maine families being torn apart by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS)? This video investigates alarming statistics revealing Maine's shockingly high rates of child abuse and neglect, placing it at the top of the nation in this devastating category. We delve into the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) within DHHS, examining potential systemic failures, alleged corruption, and accusations of unconstitutional violations leading to wrongful removals of children from their families. Is something fundamentally wrong with the system? We explore potential causes, present evidence, and call for accountability. Join us as we uncover the truth behind the numbers and demand better protection for vulnerable children and families in Maine. We examine claims of due process violations and the devastating impact of family separation on children and parents.

*************************************Cook Family vs. CPS************************************

The Helpful Family Law Attorney: Southern California Attorney Brian Thomas Mayer explains the single greatest mistake that people make when CPS comes to their door and how people can avoid being swept up in a CPS investigation. https://mayerlegal.com/f/dont-talk-to.