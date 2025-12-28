CATHOLICISM IS A CULT TO CONTROL THE MASSES - NO DOUBT ABOUT IT. I SHOULD KNOW FIRSTHAND. I WAS ONCE UNDER THAT DEMONIC CONTROL...

The Catholic Inquisitions were tribunals established by the Catholic Church (starting in the 12th century) to combat heresy, apostasy, and blasphemy through judicial investigation, targeting groups like the Cathars, Waldensians, converted Jews, Muslims, and Protestants, using methods including torture and leading to executions by civil authorities, with major branches being the Medieval, Spanish, Portuguese, and Roman Inquisitions, though the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith continues a similar doctrinal role today.

Purpose & Goal

Eradicate Heresy: To root out and punish beliefs or actions deviating from official Catholic doctrine.

Maintain Doctrinal Purity: To ensure adherence to Church teachings and protect the spiritual well-being of the faithful.

Key Types

Medieval Inquisition (12th-15th centuries): Focused on heresy in France/Italy, targeting Cathars and Waldensians, using Dominican friars as judges.

Spanish Inquisition (1478-1834): A powerful state-sponsored tribunal (authorized by Pope Sixtus IV) targeting conversos (converted Jews/Muslims) suspected of secretly practicing their old faiths; infamous for its severity.

Portuguese Inquisition (1540-1821): Similar to Spain’s, also targeting conversos.

Roman Inquisition (1542-1870s): Primarily focused on heresy in the Papal States and beyond, famously trying Galileo Galilei for supporting heliocentrism.

Goa Inquisition (1560-1812): In colonial India, aimed at converts from Hinduism and Islam.

Methods & Tactics

Judicial Process: Ecclesiastical judges (Inquisitors) investigated, interrogated, and tried cases.

Accusations: Often anonymous denunciations.

Punishments: Ranged from wearing penitential robes, confiscation of property, public humiliation, to torture (to extract confessions) and execution (carried out by civil authorities).

Modern Era

The Inquisition as a formal tribunal ended by the 19th century, but its functions were absorbed by the {Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith} (formerly the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith), which still safeguards doctrine today, though without torture or executions.

Legacy