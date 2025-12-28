DO NOT CONFUSE RELIGION (A CONTROL APARATUS) WITH SPIRITUALITY (BELIEVING IN THE GOD-GIVEN HUMAN SPIRIT OR SOUL INSTEAD OF MATERIAL OR PHYSICAL THINGS).
The Catholic Inquisitions were tribunals established by the Catholic Church (starting in the 12th century) to combat heresy, apostasy, and blasphemy through judicial investigation, targeting groups like the Cathars, Waldensians, converted Jews, Muslims, and Protestants, using methods including torture and leading to executions by civil authorities, with major branches being the Medieval, Spanish, Portuguese, and Roman Inquisitions, though the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith continues a similar doctrinal role today.
Purpose & Goal
Eradicate Heresy: To root out and punish beliefs or actions deviating from official Catholic doctrine.
Maintain Doctrinal Purity: To ensure adherence to Church teachings and protect the spiritual well-being of the faithful.
Key Types
Medieval Inquisition (12th-15th centuries): Focused on heresy in France/Italy, targeting Cathars and Waldensians, using Dominican friars as judges.
Spanish Inquisition (1478-1834): A powerful state-sponsored tribunal (authorized by Pope Sixtus IV) targeting conversos (converted Jews/Muslims) suspected of secretly practicing their old faiths; infamous for its severity.
Portuguese Inquisition (1540-1821): Similar to Spain’s, also targeting conversos.
Roman Inquisition (1542-1870s): Primarily focused on heresy in the Papal States and beyond, famously trying Galileo Galilei for supporting heliocentrism.
Goa Inquisition (1560-1812): In colonial India, aimed at converts from Hinduism and Islam.
Methods & Tactics
Judicial Process: Ecclesiastical judges (Inquisitors) investigated, interrogated, and tried cases.
Accusations: Often anonymous denunciations.
Punishments: Ranged from wearing penitential robes, confiscation of property, public humiliation, to torture (to extract confessions) and execution (carried out by civil authorities).
Modern Era
The Inquisition as a formal tribunal ended by the 19th century, but its functions were absorbed by the {Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith} (formerly the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith), which still safeguards doctrine today, though without torture or executions.
Legacy
The Inquisitions are remembered for their severe persecution and significant impact on religious minorities and dissenters, with the Church apologizing for its actions in the 1990s.