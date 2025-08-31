Governments and global institutions are rapidly moving toward a system of biometric digital identification, tightly integrated with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and carbon market infrastructure. Framed as tools of “inclusion” and sustainability, these digital IDs link facial recognition, iris scans, and fingerprint data to a centralized profile—tied directly to your ability to transact, receive aid, or even exist within the modern economy. But beneath the language of innovation and equity lies a troubling consolidation of surveillance and control.