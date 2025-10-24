This Is My Personal Story of How All My Divorces Saved My Life - this is a very inspirational story of my last twenty years and all the very hard changes that came my way. Through the immense suffering and pain, I decided to get better. Click here to read this newly rewritten article.

The Rise of The Pro-Teen - The Professional Lifelong Teenager - there’s a big problem in our society. We have plenty of adults who are acting, thinking and talking like children. This newly rewritten article talks about this growing trend, how it’s destroying our society and what we can all do to stop it. Click here to read this interesting article.

Class Is Almost Full - Thank You for Your Support!!

Come Join Us!! - I Would Love To See You Tomorrow

Our First Class Is Only 1 Days Away Now - 95% Full - Financial Security and Safety For You and Your Family Is a Big Part of this Certification Program

- overcome your personal self-sabotage, addictions, health issues and any weight issues you have

- start stacking financial savings by coaching others how to do the same

- you get all my paid programs for free

- you get free enrollment into my POWER IN YOU PROGRAM and so does your entire family

- this program teaches you how to make $100 to $200 per hour as a certified overcoming self-sabotage coach

- this program invites in a metals and crypto currency expert in every semester, so you can understand where you should be putting your profits (thus far the 5-year average result has been 200-400% return over 5 years)

- we have people in both Canada and the US who can help you keep more or all of your corporate income

- this program gives you your brand-new website all ready to go at no charge

- we teach you how to develop a business mind set so you can always win in business

- we have a private social media group for exchanging the most effective financial and business ideas.....where many students and coaches are now soaring financially

- we have a field trip once per year to Puerto Vallarta Mexico, so we can have the option of connecting face to face

- yes, you’ll get Certified as an Overcoming Self Sabotage Coach...but this program is much more than that.

Click here or reply to this email right away, to start a conversation about taking some of the last spots, before we start this Saturday.