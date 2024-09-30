https://www.bitchute.com/video/G3Mbv6gcfg4j/?list=notifications&randomize=false

The Forbidden Truth: The Great Replacement of White Europeans in Their Own Countries Population culling by vaccine revealed in 2009 interview This reveal-all population culling video from a 2009 interview with a doctor forecast the Covid scamdemic we are under today.

Today’s events predicted 12 years ago are just too much of a coincidence A stunning interview with high profile Doctor Rima Laibow filmed in 2009 could have been made yesterday. The Covid scamdemic has been meticulously planned by the Deep State and the UN since the 1970’s and today is in full flight.

Dutch political commentator and lawyer Eva Vlaardingerbroek warned that Europeans must take a stand against the huge demographic shift brought by mass migration orchestrated by their leaders or risk becoming a minority in their home countries. She said that Europeans will be attacked and accused of racism if they say, “Hey, this continent, Europe, has been predominantly White for the entirety of its history, and now suddenly within one generation, a few bureaucrats have decided against the will of the people that we should suddenly be a minority.”

She added, “I think there are many ways in which you can defend yourself, of course, against this ridiculous attack, so I’m sure that they’re going say about me that I’m a terrible racist again. No, that’s not true. I don’t think that any race is superior to another. I just think that mine is also not inferior to that of others.”

This speech is the reason why the Biden administration and Western elites are so desperate to control speech as mass immigration to replace Americans is also happening in the United States. https://cairnsnews.org/2021/06/29/population-culling-by-vaccine-revealed-in-2009-interview/ https://needtoknow.news/2024/05/the-forbidden-truth-the-great-replacement-of-white-europeans-in-their-own-countries/

