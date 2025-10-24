Walt Disney was not a Freemason, though he was a member of the Order of DeMolay, a Masonic-affiliated youth organization, and was even inducted into its Legion of Honor. Confusion about his Masonic status may stem from his DeMolay membership, the prevalence of Masonic symbols in Disneyland, or his connection to a high-ranking Mason (his brother, Roy).

Disney and the Order of DeMolay

Lifelong Support: Disney maintained a connection to the organization throughout his life, and his support for the group is well-documented.

Masonic elements at Disney parks

While Disney was never a Freemason, references to the fraternity can be found within the theme parks, likely included as nods to Disney’s DeMolay history and his respect for the organization. Examples include:

Prop crate: A prop crate in the Magic Kingdom at Disney World is labeled “H. Abiff’s Working Tools,” a reference to Hiram Abiff, a central character in Masonic lore.

Disneyland Masonic Club: In the 1950s, Disneyland employees formed a “Disneyland Masonic Club”.

Walt Disney was passionate about drawing from a young age. When he enrolled at McKinley High School in 1917 at age 16, he became the school newspaper cartoonist, creating patriotic drawings in support of the American effort in the first World War. At the same time, he took night courses at the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. The following year, Walt tried to enlist in the United States Army to fight in Europe, but he was rejected for being too young. Undeterred, Disney forged the date of birth on his birth certificate and joined the Red Cross in September 1918 as an ambulance driver. Why are there hidden Masonic symbols in Disney World? Is Club 33 a reference to Scottish Rite Freemasonry? Are these mere coincidences, or is there a greater connection between Walt Disney, his entertainment empire, and Freemasonry?

For those looking to uncover a secret link between the animation giant and our ancient fraternity, we’re sorry to disappoint. When you dig into some of these things, along with Walt Disney’s personal history as a member of DeMolay International, it’s easy to see why folks might assume there is a bigger story waiting to be revealed.

An early cartoon by Walt Disney for his high school newspaper. Source: That Disney blog.

Photo: Prop crate from Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Florida (Bro. John Sharpe)

WBro John Sharpe, PM of Keystone Lodge No. 153, Linwood, N.J., recently visited Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando, Florida. While relaxing on the Liberty Square Riverboat ride with his wife, he noticed a prop box sitting on a dock near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad giving “atmosphere” to the scene. Bro. John says, “I did a double-take when I realized what was written on the crate, quickly asked my wife for our camera, and was able to snap this picture.”

Walter Elias Disney (1905–1966) was a member of the Order of DeMolay as was his good friend Mickey Mouse, but there is no evidence that Disney ever became a Mason. In the 1950s Disneyland had many clubs for its employees—bowling, knitting, skiing, etc., and the “Disneyland Masonic Club.” “Club 33,” an exclusive private dining club, can be found at the Disneyland Parks in Anaheim, California, and Tokyo, Japan. The club is apparently named for its location in the original park: “33 Royal Street” in New Orleans Square. The name has spawned a host of conspiracy theories about the connection between Disneyland and 33° Masons.

