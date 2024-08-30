When Benjamin Franklin went over to England to represent the interests of the Colonies, he saw a completely different situation: the working population of this country was gnawed by hunger and poverty. "The streets are covered with beggars and tramps," he wrote. He asked his English friends how England, with all its wealth, could have so much poverty among its working classes."



His friends replied: “England was a prey to a terrible condition: it had too many workers! The rich said they were already overburdened with taxes, and could not pay more to relieve the needs and poverty of this mass of workers.” Several rich Englishmen of that time along with Malthus, actually believed that wars and plagues were necessary to rid the country of man-power surpluses.

Discerning Cause No. 1 of the Opposite to Free:

1. The Anti-Human Malthusian Ideology of the Godless Central Bankers:

Human beings are "Things" in their Godless Statistical Soul-less Schemes—and are to be disposed of through Wars, Famine, Plagues, and Other External Calamities They Devise in the Outer Environment.

They have Devised the Outer Environment through Their Godless, Soul-less, Materialistic Malthusian Ideology to Support Them. Only They were to Live in Exquisite Wealth at the Expense of Everyone and Everything Else — and They Plan to Keep it That Way.

Martin Luther King, Jr., in his Address given to the Riverside Church in New York City in 1967, refers to this Godless, anti-human ideology that shapes the Outer Environment where it become a "thing-oriented society ..... where machines and computers, profit motives and property rights [of banks and mega businesses] are considered more important than human beings themselves, i.e. their livelihoods and individual natural rights to live on the land] .... [and where] the giant triplets of Racism, extreme Materialism, and Militarism are incapable of being conquered" [because of it].



In the Outer Environment of the Anti-Human Malthusian ideology of the Godless Central Bankers, with Materialism (i.e., riches, wealth, luxury, power, and more over-riding power and control) being its object, all Wars and conflicts are manufactured or devised, Racism, bigotry, "hatred of the other" are ALL artificially created for its Engine, and Militarism is the means of all, by all, to all.

Franklin's friends then asked him “How are the American Colonies going to manage to collect enough money to support their poor houses, and how would they overcome this plague of pauperism”.

Franklin replied: "We have no poor houses in the Colonies; and if we had some, there would be nobody to put in them, since there is, in the Colonies, not a single unemployed person, neither beggars nor tramps, thanks to Free Money Issued By The Nation, i.e., No Debt, Usury, Interest, or Tax Attached to It”.

His friends could not believe their ears, and even less understood this. When the English poor houses and jails became too cluttered, England shipped the poor wretches and down-and-outs, like cattle, and discharged on the quays of the Colonies, those who had survived the poverty, dirtiness, and privations of the journey. At that time, England was jailing those who could not pay their debts.

Franklin’s friends then asked: “How could he explain the remarkable prosperity of the New England Colonies?”

Franklin replied: "That is simple. In the Colonies, we issue our own paper money. It is called 'Colonial Scrip.' We issue it in proper proportion to make the goods pass easily from the producers to the consumers; In this manner, by creating our own paper money, we control its purchasing power and we have no interest to pay to anyone."

Discerning Cause No. 2 of the Opposite to Free:

2. The Moral Basis of Money of the Colonies, vs. the Immoral Basis of Money of the Central Bankers. Money, in its Proper Proportion, is Simply Used as a Free-Flowing Energetic Medium for Exchange and Not Inhibited of Its Availability through Manufactured Recessions and Depressions.



Further, this Free Flowing Energetic Medium of Exchange is Not to be Immorally, Criminally and Fraudulently Turned into a Usurious (Interest Demanding) Object, Thing or Commodity That also Incurs Taxation which Includes Taxes on One's Income for Simply Central Banker Wealth, Profit and Wars.



The Immoral Control and Issuance of Money Concentrated to the Few also Allows for Fraudulent Schemes and Other Schemes to take Place to Financially Enslave Human beings through Their whole Life Cycle, Cancelling the Natural God-Given Right of "Life, Liberty and Happiness" of Human Existence Itself to its Full Potential.

The Bankers Impose Poverty and All the Ills of Society through the Usurious

Monetary System as it Shapes and Influences the Outer Environment

"The information came to the knowledge of the English Bankers, and held their attention. They immediately took the necessary steps to have the British Parliament to pass a law that prohibited the Colonies from using their scrip money, and then ordered them to use only the gold and silver money that was provided in sufficient quantity by the English bankers. Then began in America the plague of debt-money, which has [ever] since brought so many curses to the American people.

"The first law was passed in 1751, and then completed by a more restrictive law in 1763. Franklin reported that one year after the implementation of this prohibition on Colonial money, the streets of the Colonies were filled with unemployment and beggars, just like in England, because there was not enough money to pay for the goods and work. The circulating medium of exchange had been reduced by half."



The Usurious Money System Imposed on the Nation by the Central Bankers

was Itself the Original and Real Cause of the American Revolution

"Franklin added that this was the original cause of the American Revolution — and not the tax on tea nor the Stamp Act, as it has been taught again and again in history books. The financiers always manage to have removed from school books all that can throw light on their own [devious and evil] schemes, and damage the glow that protects their power."

"The information came to the knowledge of the English Bankers and held their attention. They immediately took the necessary steps to have the British Parliament pass a law that prohibited the Colonies from using their scrip money and ordered them to use only the gold and silver money provided in sufficient quantity by the English bankers. The plague of “debt money” began in America, which brought so many curses to the American people.

The first law was passed in 1751 and then completed by a more restrictive law in 1763. Franklin reported that one year after the implementation of this prohibition on Colonial money, the streets of the Colonies were filled with unemployment and beggars, just like in England, because there was not enough money to pay for goods and work. The circulating medium of exchange had been reduced by half.



The Usurious Money System Imposed on the Nation by the Central Bankers was Itself the Original and Real Cause of the American Revolution. Franklin added that this was the original cause of the American Revolution — and not the tax on tea nor the Stamp Act, as it has been taught again and again in history books. The financiers always manage to have removed from school books all that can throw light on their own [devious and evil] schemes, and damage the glow that protects their power.

How the Words, "Life, Liberty, and Happiness" Originated in the American Declaration of Independence

Franklin, who was one of the chief architects of American independence, wrote it clearly: "The Colonies would gladly have borne the little tax on tea and other matters had it not been the poverty caused by the bad influence of the English bankers on the Parliament, which has caused in the Colonies hatred of England and the Revolutionary War."

Franklin’s point of view was confirmed by great statesmen of his era, such as John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and several others. A remarkable English historian, John Twells wrote of the money of the Colonies, the Colonial Scrip: "It was the monetary system under which America's Colonies flourished to such an extent that Edmund Burke was able to write about them: 'Nothing in the history of the world resembles their progress. It was a sound and beneficial system, and its effects led to the happiness of the people.'" John Twells adds:

"In a bad hour, the British Parliament took away from America its representative money, forbade any further issue of bills of credit, these bills ceasing to be legal tender, and ordered that all taxes should be paid in coins. Consider now the consequences: this restriction of the medium of exchange paralyzed all the industrial energies of the people. Ruin took place in these once flourishing Colonies; most rigorous distress visited every family and every business, discontent became desperation, and reached a point, to use the words of Dr. Johnson, when human nature rises up and asserts its rights."

Another writer, Peter Cooper, expresses himself along the same lines.

After Franklin gave explanations on the true cause of the prosperity of the Colonies, the Parliament exacted laws forbidding the use of this money in the payment of taxes. This decision brought so many drawbacks and so much poverty to the people that it was the main cause of the Revolution. The suppression of the Colonial money was a much more important reason for the general uprising than the Tea and Stamp Act."



The “Private for Profit”, “Foreign Owned & Operated” Cartel of the "Federal" Reserve in America Imposes the SAME Monetary System that Impoverished the Colonies.

Today, in America as well as in Europe, we are under the regime of the Scrip of the Bankers instead of the scrip of the nation. Hence the public debts, everlasting interest charges, and taxes that plunder purchasing power, with the only result being a consolidation of the financial dictatorship.



There is only one cure for America's ultimate financial collapse and that is for Congress to exercise Clause 30 of the "Federal Reserve Act”, buy the outstanding shares of stock, shut down this unconstitutional system, and sell off their assets to reimburse the people of this nation for this unspeakable theft of their wealth [i.e. ability to live well and not simply to survive. (Article here).

America, and Its Citizens, Are Not Free: How the Enslavement Continues:

Foreign Central Bankers have inserted themselves into the printing and issuance of the nation's own money (all on the nation's own printing presses), and then unscrupulously charge The People interest for the use of that money.



The printing of millions of the nation's dollars through unscrupulous scams incurs billions of dollars of "interest" (taxation) to the Central bankers. These billions of dollars are collected by the “Private for Profit” “Foreign Owned & Controlled” Central Bankers via their collection ARM aka the "IRS" — and is unconstitutional:



The Sixteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was Never Ratified



The 16th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was never ratified to collect Income Taxes from The People, the bulk of which is used to enrich the controllers and imposers of the Usurious System, the Federal Reserve, and to Create Endless Wars and other nefarious programs to inflict on the Human Race [for their Malthusian ideology].

Ron Paul has said, "You have the natural, God-given right to keep everything you earn. You also have the natural, God-given right to decide what to do with your own money. Your money belongs to you, not the government. To achieve a genuinely free society, the income tax needs to be cast into the dustbin of history, along with the immoral and destructive welfare-warfare state apparatuses that it funds." Article here

A Usurious System creates poverty and class inequality, and all the grievances in the Declaration of Independence all over again, creating a wretched life, and the loss of all Human potential. To sum it up, there is not enough disposable income, i.e. income that is left after all is "owed" to feed, clothe, house, and educate oneself. You are simply now working to SURVIVE—even if that.

A Nation "Under God," or Under the "Federal Reserve"…It is thus the evil, usurious, soulless, Godless and immoral monetary system of the Central Bankers—"conceived in inequity and born in sin," and against all Religious principles— that imposes War, poverty, hunger, mass starvation, class divides, crime and corruption which shapes our Outer Environment or the world.



Through the malevolent, unnatural, immoral, and artificial environment that the Central Bankers have created, Human beings are either impoverished or turned into Debt and Wage slaves and are NOT FREE to live their full, God-given Human potential.