DIGITAL ID=TREASON=MARK OF THE BEAST
FEAT: MAX IGAN
America’s Great Wealth Seizure 2027 — The New Executive Order Birdwoman
The President of the United States can legally freeze your bank accounts, seize your gold, and lock your retirement savings into government paper.
The Holy Grail of “Human Slavery Systems!” Digital ID…
MAX IGAN - 5G & The AI Control Grid
MAX IGAN - Giving Life To Lucifer
MAX IGAN - We Are Being Modified For The Smart Grid
MAX IGAN - Mind Controlling Humans
https://rumble.com/v2u7fyc-man-has-forgotten-his-responsibility-max-igan.html
One needs to realize we are inching ever closer to the end. Rather than worry oneself with the affairs of the world it is far wiser to concern oneself with the state of their eternal soul.