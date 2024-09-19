Diddy Indicted: 'There Are A Lot Of People In Hollywood Who Are Probably Worried'
NEW YORK (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs is staying locked up after a judge Wednesday rejected the hip-hop mogul’s proposal that he await his sex trafficking trial in the luxury of his Florida mansion instead of a grim Brooklyn federal jail.
U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter ruled that Combs’ plan — which included a $50 million bail offer, GPS monitoring and strict limitations on visitors — was “insufficient” to ensure the safety of the community and the integrity of his case. Carter, agreeing with prosecutors who fought to keep Combs in jail, found that “no condition or set of conditions” governing his release could guard against the risk of him threatening or harming witnesses — a central charge in his case.
Combs’ lawyers were making their second attempt in as many days to spring him from the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been held since pleading not guilty Tuesday to charges he physically and sexually abused women for years.
8 of 13 Disturbing Indictment Details in P. Diddy's Indictment Revealed After Rapper's Arrest
Sex Trafficking
Racketeering Conspiracy
Interstate Trafficking For Prostitution
Sexual Assault including Rape
Physical Abuse including Beatings
Forced Drugging
Fraud
Coercion
