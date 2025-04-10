Patrick Wood from technocracy.news joins Kla.TV again to discuss Project Stargate and the increasing empowerment of an all-knowing, „infallible“ AI system that is to guide the populous and politicians, replacing human descision-making. AI in Government is here, AI in Health is being advertised heavily. All of it has been prototyped and is being built up with billions of dollars. What will our place be if we do not realize the implications and wisely push back? This interview shifts the focus from the many distractions we are fed to the real prison being built around us.

https://rumble.com/v6rq687-technocracy-rising-will-ai-become-the-incontestable-government-patrick-wood.html?e9s=src_v1_upp