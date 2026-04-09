The North Star with Shaun King

😡 I don't think most Americans have ANY idea what Donald Trump did to these unarmed Iranian sailors. It was a gross mass murder thousands of miles away from Iran.

Earlier this week the United States did something truly despicable. It’s an undeniable war crime. It’s mass murder. And ultimately is going to cause ships across the world to be open targets. This is not how the American media has reported it at all…