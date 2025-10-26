A Story of Julia and Chantel Who Routinely Destroyed the Good in Their Own Lives - I Also Explain Why Building Their Worst Lives Felt Natural and Comfortable to Them - if you feel like life is always giving you the short end of the stick, you’ll really like this new article. Click here to read. Two beautiful stories of failure and recovery.

You Never Know Where Life Will Take You If You Dedicate to The Fine Art of Truth Telling - if you click here, you can watch my short presentation to 600 people at Romania’s Palace of The Parliament. You never know where life will bring you, if you step off onto your own trail in life. Click here to watch and listen to my speech about the use of mind control and brainwashing (by government and media) against the general public...during COVID.

Class Is Almost Full - Thanks for Your Patience and Your Support!!

What You Get Is Listed Below!!

Our First Class Is Only 2 Days Away Now - 90% Full - Financial Security and Safety For You and Your Family Is a Big Part of this Certification Program

- overcome your personal self-sabotage, addictions, health issues and any weight issues you have

- start stacking financial savings by coaching others how to do the same

- you get all my paid programs for free

- you get free enrollment into my POWER IN YOU PROGRAM and so does your entire family

- this program teaches you how to make $100 to $200 per hour as a certified overcoming self-sabotage coach

- this program invites in a metals and crypto currency expert in every semester, so you can understand where you should be putting your profits (thus far the 5-year average result has been 200-400% return over 5 years)

- we have people in both Canada and the US who can help you keep more or all of your corporate income

- this program gives you your brand-new website all ready to go at no charge

- we teach you how to develop a business mind set so you can always win in business

- we have a private social media group for exchanging the most effective financial and business ideas.....where many students and coaches are now soaring financially

- we have a field trip once per year to Puerto Vallarta Mexico, so we can have the option of connecting face to face

- yes, you’ll get Certified as an Overcoming Self Sabotage Coach...but this program is much more than that.

Click here or reply to this email right away, to start a conversation about taking some of the last spots, before we start this Saturday.