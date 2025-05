AND IF YOU DON’T THINK THEY MEAN IT…YOU ARE A WASTE OF HUMAN

YOU MEAN EFFED UP FAG MACRONS TRANSGENDER SPOUSE DON’T YOU?

Fighting the Satanic Banks, Marxist Communist Police State that enforces unelected puppets like Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, WEF/ Klaus Schwab “Great Reset”, George Soros, UN Agenda 2030, WHO/Big Pharma Medical Dictatorship.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CedFpVu5j5Aq