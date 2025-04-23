Due to its rarity, before Rain Man hit the Box Office, few had ever even heard of the condition. After its introduction, diagnoses skyrocket right along with the vaccine schedule.

(It’s worth noting that once immunity was granted for all vaccines and the phase three trials are passed for any given one, the pharmaceutical companies no longer had or have to bother much with quality assurance because no one was looking over their shoulder.)

WAKE THE FUCK UP AMERICA————IT’S CALLED DEPOPULATING US!

Truth is Like a Lion - it will Rise Above the Lies

KW NORTON

Apr 23

We are beginning to see that the Trump administration is coming to terms with the huge Covid-19 globalist-initiated planned epidemic, which has been unleashed upon an unsuspecting world. Many of us believe there is much more to it than is presently being discussed - but this must be anticipated as truth finally breaks free in a world of dystopian lies and manipulation.

This is an excellent start towards revealing all the facts about this deliberately fashioned viral weapon used against all human beings. It is the beginning of how we will eventually come to terms with the terrible genocide that is going on all around us.

FULL LINK TO THE GOVERNMENT WEBSITE

https://www.whitehouse.gov/lab-leak-true-origins-of-covid-19/