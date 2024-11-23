How Can You Say I’m Getting FUCKING Zapped Without Getting FUCKING Zapped? https://www.bitchute.com/video/0oKnYmxaAjWh/?list=notifications&randomize=false

German Pilot In Court After Refusing To Fly Jets Leaving Chemtrails! https://www.bitchute.com/video/ywVR90J1agJb/?list=notifications&randomize=false

mRNA Jab Triggering Cancer/Turbo-Cancer Interview with Dr. Ute Kruger—In this new interview with Kla.TV Dr. Ute Krüger shines a light on the fact that mRNA coronavirus jabs can trigger cancer and turbo-cancer. These consist of extremely fast-growing and aggressive tumor tissue and can also affect young people. This cancer explosion often occurs in several organs just a few months after vaccination. Find out in this interview why cardiovascular risks are not the only red flag, but especially also the danger of turbo-cancer through mRNA-injections needs urgent attention.—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/S0ofXqxTa17c/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Government officials in the Philippines are raising the alarm after the nation has now recorded a staggering 290,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 mRNA shots. Read more: https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3BdvduRQR52/?list=notifications&randomize=false https://slaynews.com

Nano-Biosensor TECHNOLOGY inside of the Human Body—Computer Networking through the Human Body at the NANOSCALE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE x account of this content creator —https://www.bitchute.com/video/TW87oSqhZOTb/?list=notifications&randomize=false https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1860060143171633548

If you are considering giving your child the HPV vaccine, you need to watch this video. Dr. Paul Thomas warns, “This [HPV] vaccine will kill more people than cervical cancer. You just have to look at the number of studies and the number of deaths, it’s horrifying.”

In a separate report on the HPV vaccine, Dr. Peterson Pierre explained, “The number of HPV-related cancers has not decreased, even though the vaccine is widely accepted by men and women. In fact, the CDC has found that the number of HPV-related cancers has increased significantly over the past 15 years.”

1. According to a flood of VAERS reports, HPV vaccination is not as safe as the CDC would like you to believe.

2. HPV vaccination is not as effective as the CDC claims. If that were the case, why has the number of HPV-related cancers increased since the vaccine was introduced in 2006?https://www.bitchute.com/video/QucSzRuDUn7n/?list=notifications&randomize=false