DEPOPULATION DEATH JABS-SHOULDN'T THE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOT TO GET THEM BE OVER BY NOW?

These damaging proteins stay in the cerebral arteries for up to 17 months. This corroborates a Yale study , which showed that persistent spike proteins can hang around for up to 700 days post-vaccine. Another study conducted by Röltgen et al. in Cell found that mRNA vaccines can lead to prolonged spike protein presence in lymph nodes for up to 60 days, driving strong immunity but raising the inflammatory response.

Vital organs are often damaged by spike proteins, particularly those associated with SARS-CoV-2 or produced by mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, which can potentially cause the immune system to deregulate because it sees them as foreign antigens. Their presence triggers activity by the T cells, B cells, and begins cytokine production, causing a potential “cytokine storm.” Cytokine storms can be harmful to health because they involve an excessive, uncontrolled release of proinflammatory markers, and most diseases, at the root, are caused by excessive inflammation in the body.