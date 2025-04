Dr Rima Truth Reports Substack

There's No Doubt Left: mRNA Shots/Boosters are an Unprecedented, Unmitigated Disaster. Secretary Kennedy, All mRNA Shots Must be Pulled Immediately. Failing to Do So is a Crime Against Humanity.

You know full well that they are bioweapons, Sir. You know full well that study after study like this one hot off the presses, fresh from Korea, makes it clear that we have been played for fools and marked for death by the international and domestic Powers that Be flim flaming us about a terrible, death dealing everyone’s gonna DIE! pandemic making sure we were fear-porned into offering up our babies and our bodies, our societies, our loved ones, our sanity, our lives, our livelihood and our freedoms on the altar of “Trust the Science” when the science was bound and gagged, in a dungeon somewhere…