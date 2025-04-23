RevealedEye's Newsletter

Autism After Vaccination - Vaccines and the Rise of Autism

Watching children suffer neurological damage after vaccination has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences. Even worse is the medical community’s refusal to acknowledge what’s happening right in front of them. Despite countless red flags, the belief that vaccines are entirely safe has been so aggressively marketed—and so heavily funded—that anyone who questions it is mocked, dismissed, or labeled a conspiracy theorist. For most doctors, it takes a personal tragedy—like their own child being harmed—to break through the programming. Families have never been given a real chance to prove their case in court…