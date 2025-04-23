DEPOPULATION BIO WEAPONS DEATH JABS
Hospital Whistleblower: Doctors Vaccinated With Same mRNA Batch are Dropping Dead Simultaneously
An Open-and-Shut Case: The Covid Shot was a DoD Bioweapon
In this video clip, we see a clip from the live Deposition, where the defense lawyer on the case of Scott Schara v. Ascension Health St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Appleton, Wisconsin, essentially asks Scott if he understands Covid…
The shortest ever argument that the COVID vaccines didn't work
IS Spike Protein AWAKENING "Zombie" Proteins in Your Brain?
When you hear the words mad cow disease or CJD (Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease), it likely sounds like a rare, distant problem — something you’d never expect to affect your world. But what if that’s no longer the case…
Covid curfew secret revealed. We had been conned.
The document about Victoria's Covid curfew has been kept secret for more than four years. It has now be revealed after a legal fight…
The Covid-19 Show: Part 1
"Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victim may be the most oppressive." ~ C. S. Lewis…
Autism After Vaccination - Vaccines and the Rise of Autism
Watching children suffer neurological damage after vaccination has been one of the most heartbreaking experiences. Even worse is the medical community’s refusal to acknowledge what’s happening right in front of them. Despite countless red flags, the belief that vaccines are entirely safe has been so aggressively marketed—and so heavily funded—that anyone who questions it is mocked, dismissed, or labeled a conspiracy theorist. For most doctors, it takes a personal tragedy—like their own child being harmed—to break through the programming. Families have never been given a real chance to prove their case in court…
