BBN, Aug 19, 2025 – AI robots will exterminate humans because THEY LEARNED IT FROM US

BBN, Aug 18, 2025 – Vaccine mass extermination program to clear out humans...

Did the spike protein set off the perfect storm for amyloid clots? In this video, we uncover why scientists are now questioning the unique risks linked to mRNA vaccines. From hidden amyloid “hotspots” in the spike to the discovery of strange white clots, we break down the evidence in simple, clear terms. Are these just rare coincidences—or signs of a much bigger problem? Watch as we explore the science, the controversies, and the stories of those impacted.