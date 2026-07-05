DEMONS AT THE TROUGH...IT'S NOT STOPPING TILL WE THE PEOPLE WHO KNOW EXACTLY WTF IS GOING ON...STOP IT!
STAY ON THE FILES
Seemorerocks
Pepe Escobar: The Real Story Behind Nuclear Iran and the Islamabad Accord
EXCLUSIVE: The Real Story Behind Nuclear Iran and the Islamabad Accord…
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2 days ago · 8 likes · Robin Westenra
Seemorerocks
Michael Yon: Prediction: Eventually U.S. Forces Will Openly Attack States such as Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Regional Others -- but when?
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2 days ago · 5 likes · Robin Westenra
John’s Substack
"On The Jews and Their Lies"
The events of Oct. 7th were orchestrated by Mossad, Hamas (and entity secretly funded by Mossad) and the IDF. Everyone knows it was a False Flag Black Op…
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3 hours ago · 2 likes · John M. McGuire
Patrick Wood's Technocracy News
Technocracy’s Digital ID Is Being Smuggled In On The Backs Of Children
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2 days ago · 158 likes · 26 comments · Patrick Wood
Seemorerocks
WE STAND AT THE GATES OF HELL BELIEVING IT IS PARADISE: THE COUP THE MASSES REFUSE TO STOP
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2 days ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Robin Westenra