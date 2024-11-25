THIS IS IMPORTANT TO SHARE SO ALL HUMANITY SEES WHAT IS GOING ON! THIS MUST STOP—PLANNED PARENTHOOD SELLS VIABLE HEALTHY 6-MONTH-OLD BABIES TO THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA—SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21—Never-before-seen documents released under a California public records request show Planned Parenthood supplying “viable non-anomalous” fetuses up to 23 weeks old from elective abortions to UC San Diego, as part of its contract to sell the University “proprietary” “fetal material” in exchange for the “valuable consideration” of owning any “patents” and “intellectual property” developed experimenting with them.

The shocking new admissions begin in a heavily redacted Research Plan submitted to the UCSD Institutional Review Board (IRB) and approved in 2018. On page 3 of the IRB submission, the UCSD research lab writes, “We will collect tissues from fetuses ranging from 4 to 23 weeks gestational age from subjects undergoing elective surgical pregnancy termination at Planned Parenthood in San Diego” and that patients with “viable nonanomalous” fetuses will be enrolled. The majority of healthy infants born at 23 weeks can survive with modern medical care. The IRB submission further states that clinical data collected for each subject will include “evidence of fetal heart activity by ultrasound immediately prior to the dilation and evacuation procedure”.

The study sought to harvest fetuses from up to 2,500 patients. In emails contemporaneous with the Research Plan, a harvesting worker writes, “[A]ny sample greater than about 12.5w[eeks] requires the use of a dilating medication which is given to the patients 3 hours ahead of their procedure (these are called “cyto” patients).” “Cyto” is short for Cytotec, or Misoprostol, which is the same drug used in chemical abortions to force-start labor contractions. https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Pt8mV59euHE/?list=notifications&randomize=false

BREAKING: Today Midwife Lou Adsett broke down as she shared harrowing stories of babies born alive and left to die for up to five hours in her hospital. She gave oral evidence that babies are discarded in the dirty pan room, placed on witches’ hats, and left to die. Between 2010 and 2020 there have been 328 babies born alive and left to die in QLD. This monstrous practice has to stop.—https://www.bitchute.com/video/YQlQtZUEyRVj/?list=notifications&randomize=false