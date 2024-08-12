"MAN'S RIGHTS" — AYN RAND

This 1963 essay delves deeper into the theory, concept and practice, of individual rights.

These were Ayn Rand's answers to questions on a radio program about the structure of government. Why is a republic more proper than a democracy? Would a representative democracy worsen or lessen the flaws of democracy?

According to Ayn Rand, What are the 3 rights of men?

The aim of all political association is the preservation of the natural and imprescriptible rights of man. Rand held that individuals have a right to liberty, property, security, and resistance to oppression.

What was Ayn Rand's famous quote? “The truth is not for all men but only for those who seek it”.

What are the 7 principles of Ayn Rand? Rationality, independence, integrity, honesty, justice, productiveness, and pride. If you put these seven virtues into action in your work life, you're going to succeed

What are Ayn Rand's moral values? Rand's explanation of values presents the proposition that an individual's primary moral obligation is to achieve his own well-being—it is for his life and his self-interest that an individual ought to obey a moral code. Ethical egoism is a corollary of setting man's life as the moral standard. https://aynrand.org/vosdem