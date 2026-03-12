My New Walk and Talk Unloads Shocking Iran Truths That No One Is Talking About - click here to watch and listen. This is what’s really happening in Iran, IMO.

Eric Moutsos Displays a Quick Review of The Iran Based Media Mind Control That’s Being Pushed Out for Mass Public Consumption - click here to watch Eric. My documentary PLANET MIND CONTROL also reviews how this type of mind control affects the human brain.

Chase Hughes (Mind Control and Brainwashing Expert) Explains How Modern Media Places the Public Under Deep Hypnotic Identity Spells - click here to watch a great detailed explanation of how modern media mind control works today, in our modern time.

Everyone With A Guaranteed Corporate or Government Pension Please Take One Step Foward.......Sorry, Not So Fast - the same system that brought you the financial collapse of 2008, 9/11 and the COVID psyop are now sniffing around your pension funds. Click here to watch.