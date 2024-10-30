Hello Everyone

Folks, The Federal Reserve is run in a manner that was initiated by the Definitive Treaty of Peace of 1783, aka: The Paris Peace Treaty. This treaty is part of the supreme law of the land. Yes, this treaty and its ability to control the finances of our purported nation is right there in our face yet, hidden in plain sight via the word "ARCH TREASURER".

I suggest reading the treaty followed by looking up the definition of "ARCH TREASURER" in Roman Civil Law. Now that I'm on a roll. I ask you to also notice another very important wording in this very same treaty which is "PRINCE ELECTOR".

I also ask you to look this up as well in Roman Civil Law, because like the Arch Treasurer designation, Prince Elector is also the ‘supreme law of the land’.

Both of these designations are the main reason we are in the dire situation that has been progressively accelerated to where the end game Greg speaks about may not be that far off and yes, this designation via the treaty has been planned since way back in 1783 and even before.

Simple overview in layman's terms:

"ARCH TREASURER" = Our purported nation is not in control of its very own finances and we do not have a true, nationally run and controlled Treasury Department.

"PRINCE ELECTOR" = Our purported nation is 100% "not" in control of its elections, period!

Who's in control? Well, if you read the treaty, how about the Crown which turned all over to the Holy See?

In a two-party political system, how is it that no matter which party wins, most people continue to be weakened financially, physically, intellectually, morally, ethically, spiritually, and emotionally?

What did the past 4+ years reveal? Is it politicians that need to be changed or the people who need to change, by releasing attachment to beliefs that sustain a dark construct through majority consent? Universal law or martial law? https://www.mind-your-reality.com/seven_universal_laws.html

Definitive Treaty of Peace between the United States and Great Britain, 3 September 1783

In the Definitive Treaty of Peace between the United States and Great Britain, the King of England retained power over the UNITES STATES OF AMERICA as Arch-Treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire.

This made the Constitution and the Bill of Rights a complete Fraud against the American People. The Maxims of Law (God's Law -Creator’s Law-The Laws of Nature #

[September 3, 1783]

In THE Name OF THE MOST Holy & UNDIVIDED Trinity.

It HAVING pleased the divine Providence to dispose of the Hearts of the most Serene & most Potent Prince George the Third, by the Grace of God, King of Great Britain, France & Ireland Defender of the Faith, Duke of Brunswick & Lunebourg, Arch-Treasurer, and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire & ca. and of the United States of America

Prince George the 3rd–In the 1783 Paris Peace Treaty, the Treaty that was the alleged mechanism by which American independence was granted, Prince George the 3rd claimed to be the arch-treasurer and Prince-elector of the Holy Roman Empire & ca. and the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. SO YOU SEE MY FRIENDS—-WE THE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN DECEIVED SINCE THE VERY BEGINNING OF OUR CONNED EXISTENCE. READ IT FOR YOURSELVES. SADLY IT ‘S THERE FOR YOU TO READ ‘IN PLAIN SITE.’ NOW MY QUESTION TO YOU IS, DOES IT HAVE TO REMAIN THAT WAY? AFTER ALL, WE ARE HERE ON THE SOIL PLANTED ON THE SOIL. THAT’S UP TO US—

Arms of the office of Arch-Treasurer of the Holy Roman Empire, showing the imperial crown:

Arms of the electorate of Brunswick-Lüneburg, with the Arch-Treasurer's crown at center:

SOURCE: https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Franklin/01-40-02-0356

https://www.archives.gov/milestone-documents/treaty-of-paris

The sentence refers to the heart of George III and the heart of the USA. The presence of 5 other “of”s in George’s titles is confusing you into thinking the USA is listed as one of his domains.

http://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/paris.asp

It having pleased the Divine Providence to dispose of the hearts of the most serene and most potent Prince George the Third, by the grace of God, king of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, defender of the faith, Duke of Brunswick and Lunenburg, arch-treasurer and prince-elector of the Holy Roman Empire etc., and of the United States of America, to forget all past misunderstandings and differences.

Why did King George III of Great Britain recognize the independence of the United States of America?

Because the British government recognised the independence of the United States of America.

When he met John Adams, the first US ambassador, the following exchange too place: