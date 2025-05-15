DEFACTO USA INC'S WEAPONS USED AGAINST US...
TREASON & MURDER BY ANY OTHER NAMES IS STILL TREASON N& MURDER!
Uncensored
THE FIFTH GENERATION WEAPON
What does AI have to say about 5G…
Read more
4 months ago · 321 likes · 192 comments · Frances Leader
The Reese Report
Hiding the Past with Dams
The Smithsonian has collected thousands of giant skeletons and tucked them away from the public. The Egyptian government is notorious for defending their official story of the Giza pyramids. And the Chinese government has been burying several ancient pyramids beneath trees. Hiding our mysterious past, and anything that challenges the official historical…
Listen now
6 days ago · 574 likes · 129 comments · Greg Reese