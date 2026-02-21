Did Chopra touch, fondle, sodomize, rape, fornicate, have sex with any underage pre-pubescent little girls with braces? That Epstein seemed to have about him, as well as the other vile demonic men. Will we know or get the truth? So now he says his time was inappropriate? I do not buy it, I think Chopra is all about Epstein, sought little girls, and had one intent…Chopra knew Epstein et al., his orbit, those running with him and flying on his plane, going to his island mansion etc., was to fuck little girls and play with them…so what did Chopra know? And do? It seems he had a long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.