DEATH JABS...STILL LINING UP FOR THEM?
THE MEDICAL INDUSTRY HAS BECOME PRO-DEATH
Exposing The Darkness
It’s SHOCKING What We’ve Found in Human Blood…And It's Proof We're Under Attack’ — Dr. Edward Group
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber…
Read more
a day ago · 98 likes · 22 comments · Lioness of Judah Ministry
The Defender
Vaccine Court Awards Family $310,000, Rules Encephalitis After MMR Shot Killed Toddler
Read more
a day ago · 16 likes · 3 comments · The Defender
Eccentrik’s Substack
Let's Stop Lying to Ourselves
Patents alone don’t make it true, but when what is observed worldwide mirrors what is embodied in active patents, you can’t ignore it…
Read more
2 days ago · 22 likes · 3 comments · Eccentrik
WHAT A NIGHT!---I was at the pub tonight at a music event and dressed up as Santa. Had a great night and to top it all! Got chatting to this young man and I told him a bit about my life and then I told him I was shocked how every body had been since 2020! I gave him my thoughts on the DNR/MORPHINE/MIDAZOLAM killing of the elderly. He sat listening and seemed interested!? Then I told him my thoughts on the poison jabs and told him my parents had never trusted JABS etc and they lived to 85 and 91? He had asked me what I worked as and told him a marine engineer plus other things etc!? Then I asked him what he worked at—--a doctor in the NHS!? He was not that old so would think just a doctor for last couple of years. I am sure he shall be thinking of what I told him and what I thought of the NHS etc!? Reckon he shall avoid me like a plague ho ho ho
Medical World is Pro Profit … at all cost. “Do No Harm … to my wallet, my bonus and kickbacks!”