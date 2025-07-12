Trump Danced and Golfed While Children Drowned…

Dear Humans,

While Texas drowned, he danced. With people still missing, he golfed. He gutted the weather service. Slashed NOAA’s budget. As a result, the alerts came too late. 78 people died, including 28 children, with 41 more missing.

That failure began with him. Local weather offices were understaffed because of his cuts. Entire positions left unfilled. And today, when asked about it by a reporter, he just pretended not to hear them. And this is still just the beginning of hurricane season.

This is what fascism looks like. You grin and golf while the country drowns. Golfing while children die. Then lying about or straight up ignoring what happened. So what do we do with all this rage?

We don’t spiral. We strike. We organize. We build. We grow media that tells the truth. We support leaders who fight billionaire fascists. We say what others are afraid to say. No more hoping they’ll come to their senses. They won’t. We must never, never, never give up.

This isn’t just a newsletter. It’s a protest. A rebellion. A home for everyone who still gives a damn. Let them have their faux-king liar. We’ve got each other. I will never stop fighting for you. We will win. Love, God

