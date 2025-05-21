Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Adam's avatar
Rick Adam
5h

The UN & IMF must be torched and totally destroyed.

This CIA Military Industrial Complex seems to be the fruit born from the days when Dwight David Eisenhower was president taking out the Communist countries with Plausible deniability and nobody thought to tell them to stop.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture