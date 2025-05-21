Gaza Famine | UN Warns of Impending Disaster as Israel Blocks Aid | Gaza Aid Blocked | N18GThe situation in Gaza is dire, with the UN warning of an impending famine as Israel continues to block aid. Despite claims of easing the siege, only 5 aid trucks have entered Gaza, and supplies are not reaching those in dire need. The international community is outraged, with the UK, France, and Canada calling for an end to military operations and unrestricted aid access. The UN reports that 14,000 babies are at risk of dying from malnutrition without aid, and over 53,000 people have died in Gaza since the conflict began. What's happening in Gaza, and what can be done to stop this humanitarian crisis?