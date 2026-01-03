DEAR FATHER IN HEAVEN...WHEN WILL THESE ATROCITIES STOP?
The Gaza genocide through a doctor’s eyes
Dr Nada Abu Alrub, an Arab–Australian doctor, has recently been on a humanitarian mission to Gaza from Australia, during the ongoing genocide, and has recorded some absolutely horrific scenes as a result of the non-stop Israeli bombings over the past two years…
2 months ago · 821 likes · 154 comments · Palestine Will Be Free
'They were enjoying it a lot': Palestinian journalist recounts horrific rape in Israeli dungeons
Palestinian journalist Sami al-Saai has testified to being subjected to horrific sexual abuse, which included rape with batons and the violent squeezing of his testicles to the point of unbearable pain, during his 17 months of incarceration in Israeli dungeons…
18 days ago · 370 likes · 47 comments · Palestine Will Be Free