MindWar: The Psychological War on Democracy
Second Civil War: Thoughts On Preparing the Battlefield
For almost five years, I’ve been reporting on what I have consistently referred to as psychological warfare against American civilians, an attack which is persistently misunderstood as politics. Despite the fact that casualties from this attack rose up to try and overthrow the federal government on J6, Democrats, including Joe Biden, refused to grasp it…
2 hours ago · 3 likes · Jim Stewartson