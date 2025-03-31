Lies are Unbekoming

Dead Pets Don’t Lie (2015)

The pet food industry operates much like other industries where profit trumps well-being. In Dead Pets Don’t Lie (2015), Joe Ardis and Donna Howell lay out the facts: commercial pet food is riddled with deceptive practices that harm our pets. They detail how many brands use low-quality ingredients—think diseased animal remains, artificial additives, and…