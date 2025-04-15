The Three Tenets of Thinking to Combat Mockingbird Media’s Ambiguity & Chaos:

Recognition Interpretation Expectation

The Five Human Senses:

Hearing (sonic waves) Seeing (Vision) Touching (Skin/tactile) Smelling (Scent) Tasting (Flavor)

Embrace the Courage of your Convictions. Decide Between Bravery or Cowardice.

Rand Paul Explains Why We Should All Be Skeptical of the Government— Apr 15, 2025

When our nation’s Founding Fathers set up the federal government, they always intended for it to serve ‘We the People,’ as the FINAL ARBITERS of the Republic of the United States of America.

Centuries later, we’ve seen the government increasingly spiral out of control, with everyday Americans actively targeted and persecuted. Many officials who claim to work on behalf of the people are instead striving to advance their own interests.

Power for the sake of power, rather than serving their constituents, is what drives far too many leaders these days.

In 2025, more patriots are speaking out about the dangers of giving the government too much control. One of the loudest voices on the frontlines is none other than Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

No Stronger Case Than COVID Tyranny—

During an interview with news anchor John Stossel, Paul referenced reactions to COVID-19 as a prime example of why we can’t trust the government.

As Americans will remember, bureaucrats at the federal and state levels were fearmongering about this virus before using it to attack our liberties. Mask mandates, COVID-19 vaccination requirements, and social distancing directives were a nightmare.

All of these measures were presented as scientific necessities to neutralize the virus, even though at the end of the day, all of the so-called experts and officials were wrong.

The Full Rand Paul: On COVID-19, the Lab Leak, and Anthony Fauci—Here's my FULL interview with Senator Rand Paul on whether COVID-19 came from a lab - How Fauci (and others) misled us about that - Whether Republican vaccine messaging led to more deaths.

BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated Pancreatic Cancer patients have lower survival (New Japanese Study published April 15, 2025) Dr. William Makis MD

Simple Summary: Repeated COVID-19 vaccination is known to increase spike-specific immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4), and there are concerns regarding its impact on cancer immunity. This study aimed to investigate the relationship between repeated COVID-19 vaccination and prognosis in patients with pancreatic cancer. The study findings that repeated COVID-19 booster vaccinations are associated with poorer overall survival in patients with PC. Notably, our analysis reveals that high levels of IgG4, induced by vaccination, correlate with a detrimental prognosis in these patients. These insights provide essential information regarding the interplay between vaccination and cancer progression, which has significant implications for patient management strategies. Our study highlights the necessity for ongoing research into the long-term effects of mRNA vaccinations on cancer prognosis, which remains a pressing concern in the evolving landscape of public health and cancer treatment.

Abstract: Background/Objectives: The COVID-19 vaccine is a significant technological advancement with widespread global use. However, its effect on cancer immunity, particularly with repeated vaccinations, remains unclear. We aimed to investigate the relationship between repeated vaccinations and pancreatic cancer (PC) prognosis. Additionally, we examined serum IgG4 levels, known to be an immune suppressor and increased with repeated vaccinations. Methods: We retrospectively examined the effect of vaccination on survival in 272 PC patients diagnosed at our hospital from January 2018 to November 2023 and analyzed prognostic factors, including IgG4 levels in 96 PC patients. Immunohistochemistry for Foxp3 in the tumor tissue was performed and serum IgG4 level was measured. Serum samples from 79 patients with benign and malignant diseases, including PC, were collected between September and November 2023, and spike-specific IgG4 level was determined using enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay. Results: The overall survival (OS) of PC patients was shortened in those vaccinated three times or more, and the total serum IgG4 levels increased with the number of vaccinations. Of note, OS was significantly shorter in the high IgG4 group, and Foxp3-positive cells in the tumor tissues were increased. Repeated vaccinations increased spike-specific IgG4 levels, and a positive correlation was observed between spike-specific IgG4 and total IgG4. Conclusions: These findings highlight repeated vaccination as a poor prognostic factor in PC patients and suggest that IgG4 is induced by repeated vaccination and may be associated with a poor prognosis in these patients.