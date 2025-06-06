This week we have PART 2 of the ‘Gathering of the Mavericks 2025’ event where David Icke spoke in an intimate setting, sharing continued insights and inspiration.

This presentation involved a Q&A session with David where he challenges everything we think we know. Topics include:

– Religion, politics, science, AI, and the very nature of reality. He unpacks how rigid belief systems trap human perception.

– Power structures, secret societies, the hidden agenda behind transhumanism and artificial intelligence.

With sharp insights into history, consciousness, and global control, David calls for a revolution of awareness – and a refusal to conform.

Tonight, on Dot-Connector David dives into the top headlines of the week, including.,

- Israeli Air Strikes on Refugee Camp Overnight.

- Trump Stands by Deportation of Mistaken Man.

- Tony Blair Calls for Digital ID’s.

- The Cancellation of Benny Hill.

