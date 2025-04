Dot-Connector: Ep162: FACISM, On Public Display (Free Version)

Tonight, on Dot-Connector, David dives into the top headlines of the week, including.,

- Israeli Air Strikes on Refugee Camp Overnight.

- Trump Stands by Deportation of Mistaken Man.

- Tony Blair Calls for Digital ID.

- The Cancellation of Benny Hill.

This plus more in today’s episode.