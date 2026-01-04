Most people have no idea that the United States is a corporation, not a republic. Jordan Maxwell exposes the hidden history of how America was incorporated in the 1870s, how the U.S. flag, government, and courts all operate under corporate law, and why your birth certificate, freedom, and rights are tied to this secret system. Discover the occult symbols, secret societies, and banking powers that turned America into a business.

A billionaire put $75 million into the Trump family crypto company. His SEC probe was dropped. Binance helped them make a cryptocurrency and facilitated a $2 billion deal. The founder was pardoned. The Trumps are using crypto to enable brazen corruption at the highest level.