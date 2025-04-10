https://rumble.com/v6rwp5v-dot-connector-ep161-tbc-free-version.html?utm_source=brevo&utm_campaign=Dot-Connector%201004&utm_medium=email
This week on Dot-Connector David dives into the key headlines of the week and gives some much-needed context to them all.
Today’s stories include –
• Hungary’s withdrawal from the ICC.
• Donald Trump’s $1 Trillion ‘Offence’ budget.
• IDF murder and bury Aid Workers.
• Trump’s tariffs spark global chaos.
And much more in today’s episode.
For further insights, with an additional hour of information, click here to stream on Ickonic now: https://www.ickonic.com/Series/121
David’s brand-new documentary, ‘Persona Non Grata, ’ highlighting the illegal banning of him by the EU, is now available to stream exclusively on Ickonic. Click here to watch now: https://www.ickonic.com/watch/3070