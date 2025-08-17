The Leaked Memo

Dated August 2, 2025, the memo describes a closed-door meeting between Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. military, the general responsible for defending American soil, senior Pentagon advisers, and the leadership of ICE and Border Patrol. Their focus was not on overseas wars but on how to merge military power with immigration enforcement inside the United States.

It was written by Philip Hegseth, a senior adviser to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and the go-between for Homeland Security and the Pentagon. Not to be confused with his older brother, Pete Hegseth, the former Fox anchor who now serves as Donald Trump’s Secretary of Defense.