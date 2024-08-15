Imagine leaving a message for future generations: Despite challenges from an evil cabal of global manipulators, a resilient few held true to wisdom and compassion, ensuring a legacy of truth endures.

Humanity's goal has always been to realize a healthy world based on truth, integrity, honesty, higher consciousness and prosperity, where the fullest expression of what it means to be human has been manifested. But clearly, 'evil forces' have been at play to block this from happening at every turn. Whether through falsified historical records, mainstream media, fake science, slanted curriculums, political trickery, or even the very foundation of all world religions, humans have been prey to sinister, Archonic forces so envious of our true creator potential, they would stop at nothing to bring about a global dystopian nightmare.

We stand at a precipice now. Has something been moving behind the scenes throughout the entire existence of our earth to steer us astray? What is the primal source of this darkness? Was it planned from the very beginning? Or an accident of creation? And is it possible that it exists between dimensions? To find out these answers, this webinar drops the dead-end diatribe of mainstream superficiality and delves deeply into true history that spans from the present day all the way back into antiquity.

Join in as we hack historical deception and mythical falsehoods that led to the distorted picture of reality we see around us now, together with leading experts in revisionist studies and comparative mythology.

We'll be drawing on suppressed source material, hidden gems of truth, and factual records to see through the counterfeit world picture we have been conditioned to accept and embark on a journey sure to rock your world forever. It's time to pull out all the stops. Let's leave limitations behind and send a signal to the future timeline that TRUTH is alive and well in 2024. Do you want to know?

Part One: SOPHIA

Part Two: ARCHONS

Part Three: (RE)VISION

https://www.cyberhive.tv/timecapsule-for-the-future-past