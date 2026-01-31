Dear Friend,

Just days after the U.S. arrested Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, I quietly travelled to Cuba on a secret mission with Rebel News’ Head of Video, Efrain Monsanto.

We posed as tourists to hide that we were journalists, knowing the risks of reporting on one of the most repressive states in the world.

Our goal was to break through the government propaganda and hear directly from everyday Cubans. What we found was shocking.

The people we met risked everything to speak with us, including up to ten years in prison simply for giving an interview. (We had to blur their faces to protect them, but their words and courage revealed the truth that the dictatorship tries to hide.)

The full investigative report will be released on Tuesday, February 3, at TheTruthAboutCuba.com. They spoke from the heart about communism, Donald Trump, regime change, and what life under the dictatorship really looks like.

Some said they want freedom, as electricity blackouts, food shortages, and job scarcity hit the island.