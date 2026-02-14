Guevara's first assignment was to oversee executions at an infamous prison, La Cabaña. Between 1959 and 1963, approximately 500 men were killed under his watch.

Indiscriminate arrests, acts of torture, and executions began almost at once throughout Cuba. By May 15, 1959, some 600 people linked to the Batista government had been put to death by revolutionary courts. One of the first significant acts of the new regime was to confer upon the Argentinian Guevara the status of native-born Cuban, thus making him eligible for any government position, including the presidency.

Guevara would spend the following months presiding over military prisons, directing courts-martial, and making extensive tours of Asia, North Africa, and the Soviet Union. Although Castro had repeatedly called for immediate, honest general elections, it became clear that, once he had achieved power, such elections would be postponed indefinitely.

The early days of his administration were marked by triumphal visits to neighboring countries, and, at an appearance in Caracas, Venezuela, he declared that the proletarian revolution was being realized in the Americas.

The United States had been among the first countries to recognize the legitimacy of Castro’s government, but tensions between Washington and Havana were growing, and in April 1959 Castro embarked on an 11-day tour of the U.S.

The 33-year-old revolutionary was greeted as a celebrity, and among his stops were meetings with Vice Pres. Richard M. Nixon and acting Secretary of State Christian Herter. Castro was reported to have said that Cuba would remain neutral in any contest between the West and the Soviet bloc, but, when asked about the accuracy of the quote, he slyly dissembled, claiming that Cuba was poor and had neither troops nor arms.

Castro’s goodwill mission failed to elicit any financial help from the United States, and he soon turned to expropriation, forced lending, new and heavier taxation, and exchange control. A program of expropriation of all landholdings exceeding 1,000 acres (4 square km), regardless of the owner’s nationality, was written into an “agrarian reform” decree promulgated on June 4, 1959, as part of the Cuban constitution.

The National Agrarian Reform Institute was established to pay for all lands taken over with 20-year bonds, inconvertible until maturity, paying 4.5 percent interest, with payments derived only from tax revenues.

The United States filed a formal protest on June 11, and five members of Castro’s cabinet resigned the following day. The Cuban government responded that the law was a final and sovereign decision and that its conditions would not be modified.

Dissension within the administration because of the worsening clash with the United States led Castro to tender his resignation as prime minister on July 17. However, Castro remained in the public eye, attending political events and remaining a figurehead for the 26th of July Movement.

Throughout this time he declared that he could not work with Urrutia, whom he characterized as a traitor. A proletarian demonstration to demand Castro’s return had the intended effect of giving him a popular mandate to continue resisting what he characterized as “foreign imperialism.” Urrutia, forced to resign and placed under arrest, was replaced by Osvaldo Dorticós Torrado as president.

This consolidation of power was necessary because Castro’s position was far from secure during his first year. Cuba’s economy was in tatters, with unemployment soaring and private investment plummeting. The situation was made worse by falling prices on sugar, tobacco, and other staples of the Cuban export market.

Defections were commonplace. The chief of Castro’s Revolutionary Air Force, Maj. Pedro Luis Díaz Lanz, fled to the U.S. in late June. Each high-profile defection was offset by the alleged discovery of an anti-revolutionary conspiracy.