CUBA...PRAY FOR THEM...PRAY FOR ALL OF US
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Tee Ashby
"Flying to Cuba to break the blockade"
“🇨🇺 💗 We're flying to Cuba with a plane full of medical aid & delegates to support the Cuban people in the face of the heinous US blockade…
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an hour ago · 9 likes · Tee Ashby
Guy Christensen
I’m Going To Cuba Because My Leaders Are Starving Their People
While U.S. officials lecture the world about “democracy” countries like Cuba remain under decades-long economic siege that is starving their population. This has always been the playbook. Economic pressure as a political weapon, which is then blamed on the economic system of the country itself…
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4 hours ago · 80 likes · 17 comments · Guy Christensen