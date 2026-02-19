Podcasts (Video — Audio)

Summary

Economic warfare is still warfare. For more than six decades, the United States has imposed and expanded sanctions that have constricted Cuba’s access to markets, capital, and energy. The crisis engulfing the island today is not the result of ideology; it is the predictable outcome of systemic economic isolation designed to squeeze a nation into submission. The tightening of oil sanctions — including measures affecting Venezuela’s ability to supply Cuba — has intensified blackouts, transportation collapse, and healthcare strain. When a country that claims to defend life deliberately imposes policies that deepen scarcity and suffering, moral questions must follow.

Cuba’s economic hardship stems largely from sustained U.S. embargo and sanctions policies, not merely from internal governance choices.

Extraterritorial sanctions penalize countries and companies that attempt to trade with Cuba, isolating the island beyond bilateral restrictions.

Oil restrictions and pressure on Venezuela have crippled Cuba’s energy supply, leading to blackouts, fuel shortages, and economic paralysis.

Sanctions disproportionately harm ordinary citizens, straining healthcare, transportation, food supply, and daily survival.

A nation that professes reverence for life must confront the humanitarian consequences of policies that weaponize deprivation.

The path forward requires honesty about the human cost of economic coercion. Collective punishment does not build democracy; it builds suffering.