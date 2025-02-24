Confused Elon Musk Has BRAIN MALFUNCTION ON STAGE – People Blame Ketamine! Jesse talks about Elon Musk's bizarre and embarrassing reenacting of a scene from the movie Idiocracy. He wielded a chainsaw on stage like a giddy child and then was interviewed by Rob Schmitt from Newsmax. He seemed unable to form sentences or complete thoughts—a truly unsettling spectacle.

Steve 'Nazi Salute' Bannon THREATENS VIOLENCE & 3RD TRUMP TERM!!!

JD Vance GIVES NEO-NAZI LECTURE at CPAC, Endangering His Wife and Kids!—Jesse talks about JD Vance's weird remarks at CPAC last night, at which he opined openly about white supremacist theories regarding Western civilization (White people) and deporting immigrants (Black & Brown people). He also included in his racist screed an appeal to young men who feel judged because of their 'masculine urges.'

Karoline Leavitt FOLDS AFTER SIMPLE QUESTION From Reporter!!!—Jesse talks about a question from Peter Alexander to Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt that caused her to short-circuit and go on a lying spree, which the journalist fact-checked in real-time.

Jesse talks about reporting from the local Washington DC NBC affiliate that reveals that Republican Congressman from Florida Cory Mills is under criminal investigation for an alleged assault that took place involving a woman who claims she’s been in a years-long relationship with the Congressman (this woman is someone other than his actual wife).

https://www.youtube.com/@dollemore