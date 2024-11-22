London's Metropolitan Police conducted a controlled explosion near the US Embassy — 22nd November 2024. A security incident at London’s Gatwick Airport prompted the evacuation of much of the South Terminal as authorities investigated. Passengers were urged to remain calm, with safety being prioritized. Simultaneously, London's Metropolitan Police conducted a controlled explosion near the US Embassy after discovering a suspicious package, closing nearby areas as a precaution. Both incidents heightened security concerns, with investigations ongoing and affected areas remaining cordoned off for public safety. https://www.bitchute.com/video/IZ4sVN0GjUXf/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Russian missile launch ‘sends very strong message' to the West - former US army officer Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the use of the new hypersonic missile against military targets in Ukraine. What kind of message is this sending to the West? - RT News.https://www.bitchute.com/video/EK3ThGOUjQpZ/?list=notifications&randomize=false

VLADIMIR PUTIN IS DONE WITH THE SATANIC USA INC BULLSHIT!

Russia used the new Oreshnik missile! There will always be a response! Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the nation from the Kremlin on Thursday evening, 21st November 2024, warning that 'we consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities.' https://www.bitchute.com/video/nfIqzi3Hsrjn/?list=notifications&randomize=false https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2024/11/21/the-full-transcript-of-putin-s-speech-the-regional-conflict-in-ukraine-provoked-by-the-west-took-on-elements-of-a-global-character_6733648_4.html